Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLVS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

NASDAQ CLVS opened at $4.81 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Clovis Oncology during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

