CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a sell rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CME Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.06.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME stock opened at $193.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,831.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $142,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in CME Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.