CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Lifted to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CEO. BidaskClub raised shares of CNOOC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CNOOC in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNOOC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of CEO opened at $92.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.00. CNOOC has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $181.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CNOOC by 1.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 80.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 31,374 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of CNOOC during the second quarter valued at $12,829,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,401,000 after buying an additional 73,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 32.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

