Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,826,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth $40,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth $288,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at $1,317,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at $1,134,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

CCOI stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.58. 8,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,709. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.46. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.71 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CCOI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $93.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $70,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $139,224.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,390 shares of company stock valued at $601,653 over the last 90 days. 10.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

