Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.88. 56,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,597. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. Research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $318,149.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,747 in the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 2.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 5.6% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 28,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 9.1% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.