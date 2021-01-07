Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is a biologics platform company developing biosimilar therapeutics. Its clinical stage pipeline consists of CHS-0214 in two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis; CHS-1420 that has completed a Phase I study to treat psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis; and CHS-1701 which has completed a Phase I study for the treatment of breast cancer patients. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus BioSciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $17.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.57. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.50 million. Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 17,626 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $318,149.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $116,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,595 shares of company stock worth $1,637,747 over the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $183,000.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

