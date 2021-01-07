CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CLGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

CLGN stock opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.85). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 149.91% and a negative return on equity of 116.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies stock. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned 4.85% of CollPlant Biotechnologies worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company's products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

