Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Capital, Inc. is a real estate and investment management firm. The company focused on investing in real estate and real estate-related assets. It serves health care, industrial and hospitality sectors. The company also offers equity and debt management services. Colony Capital Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Truist began coverage on Colony Capital in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CLNY opened at $4.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Colony Capital has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.23.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.19). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Colony Capital will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNY. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in Colony Capital by 85.3% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 16,736,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705,193 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,378,000. GEM Realty Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $13,512,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $10,436,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Colony Capital by 125.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,114,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

