ColossusXT (COLX) Trading 46.5% Higher Over Last Week

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 50.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ColossusXT has a market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $660.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded 46.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006419 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001020 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,589,170,569 coins and its circulating supply is 12,548,128,742 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt. The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

