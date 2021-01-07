Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Position Boosted by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Comerica by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 454,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after buying an additional 54,312 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 201.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 91.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

NYSE:CMA traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.77. 34,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,223. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $70.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average of $43.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.99.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.