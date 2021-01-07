Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHCT. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Community Healthcare Trust stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.14. 105,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.44. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.21.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 10.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 160.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after buying an additional 136,015 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

