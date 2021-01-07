Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) received a €46.00 ($54.12) price target from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €36.55 ($43.00).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) stock opened at €40.00 ($47.06) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €38.91 and its 200 day moving average price is €35.37. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. has a one year low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a one year high of €52.40 ($61.65).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

