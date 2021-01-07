Comparing (BIOX) & The Competition

(NYSE: BIOX) is one of 8,333 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Competitors
|$27.40 billion
|$1.61 billion
|11.87
‘s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than .
Profitability
This table compares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Competitors
|-738.39%
|-25.22%
|-20.20%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
59.0% of shares of all “” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2.25
|Competitors
|7176
|33516
|43303
|838
|2.45
As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 17.53%.
Summary
rivals beat on 6 of the 9 factors compared.