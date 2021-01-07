Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Releases Q3 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its third quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.56-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.56. Conagra Brands also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.66-2.76 EPS.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.73 on Thursday. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.