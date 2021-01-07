Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Now Covered by Analysts at Cross Research

Cross Research started coverage on shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of Concentrix stock traded up $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $103.00. 4,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,675. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $116.78.

Concentrix Solutions Corporation provides customer engagement services in the United States and internationally. The company offers solutions in the areas of customer lifecycle management, marketing solutions, automation and process optimization, analytics and insights, consulting, finance and accounting, information technology services, and technology assets.

