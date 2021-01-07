Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNCE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2,929.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 445.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

