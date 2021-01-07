Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BBCP shares. ValuEngine raised Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. DA Davidson raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concrete Pumping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $256.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

