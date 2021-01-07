ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at KeyCorp

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on COP. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $43.51 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $66.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average is $37.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $1,558,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,279.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 174,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 167,368 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 183,633 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

