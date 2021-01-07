Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will announce $2.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.24 billion and the highest is $2.31 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $2.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year sales of $8.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $8.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Constellation Brands.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.20.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $228.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,524,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,980. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $240.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

