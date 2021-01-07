Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.80-10.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.50. Constellation Brands also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 9.80-10.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $205.20.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $223.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $226.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

