Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.80-10.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.44. Constellation Brands also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.80-10.05 EPS.

STZ stock opened at $223.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.51. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $226.32. The company has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $205.20.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

