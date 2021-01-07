Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STZ. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.20.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ opened at $223.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $226.32.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First American Bank grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 11.5% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.8% during the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 182,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,523,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Article: Buyback

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.