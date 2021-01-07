Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CNST has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.78.

NASDAQ:CNST opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 15.81.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $200,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,359.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Goldsmith sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,780.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 984,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 220,814 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 137,780 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,005,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,371,000 after acquiring an additional 131,597 shares in the last quarter.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

