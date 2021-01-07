Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Trading Up 5.3%

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) was up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.33 and last traded at $29.03. Approximately 500,264 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 507,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.58.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNST. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.81 and a quick ratio of 15.81.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $200,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,359.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Goldsmith sold 4,020 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $140,780.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 984,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 220,814 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 137,780 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,005,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,371,000 after acquiring an additional 131,597 shares in the last quarter.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST)

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

See Also: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.