Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Market Cap Achieves $1.16 Million

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Content Neutrality Network has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $200,877.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Neutrality Network token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, UEX, ABCC and HADAX. In the last week, Content Neutrality Network has traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00024441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00110090 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.17 or 0.00445570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00239075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00053471 BTC.

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 tokens. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain. The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io.

Content Neutrality Network Token Trading

Content Neutrality Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, UEX, HADAX, CoinEx, ABCC and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

