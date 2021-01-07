Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target lifted by Truist from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Continental Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.80.

Continental Resources stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.56. 32,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,558. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $36.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $692.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.17 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 98.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 15.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

