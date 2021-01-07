Contrasting CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) & DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) and DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CRISPR Therapeutics and DBV Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics 2 3 11 0 2.56 DBV Technologies 1 5 4 0 2.30

CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $136.54, indicating a potential downside of 16.67%. DBV Technologies has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 127.90%. Given DBV Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DBV Technologies is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and DBV Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics $289.59 million 40.29 $66.86 million $1.17 140.04 DBV Technologies $14.75 million 26.96 -$172.02 million ($2.33) -1.55

CRISPR Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than DBV Technologies. DBV Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CRISPR Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and DBV Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics -273.10% -20.72% -18.35% DBV Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

CRISPR Therapeutics has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBV Technologies has a beta of 2.87, suggesting that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.4% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.3% of DBV Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of DBV Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics beats DBV Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA. It has a portfolio of therapeutic programs in a range of disease areas, including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine, and rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells. It is also developing CTX110, a donor-derived gene-edited allogeneic CAR-T therapy targeting cluster of differentiation 19 positive malignancies. In addition, the company is developing allogeneic CAR-T programs comprising CTX120 targeting B-cell maturation antigen for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and CTX130 for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Further, it engages in developing regenerative medicine programs in diabetes; and in vivo and other genetic disease programs to treat glycogen storage disease Ia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and cystic fibrosis. The company has strategic partnerships with Bayer Healthcare LLC, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of hen's egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordetella pertussis. Its other earlier stage research programs include a vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, as well as treatments for Crohn's disease, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. The company has a collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, a ready-to-use atopy patch test for the diagnosis of non-IgE mediated CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

