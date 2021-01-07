Contrasting Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

62.4% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Sandy Spring Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandy Spring Bancorp $419.19 million 3.93 $116.43 million $3.28 10.67 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp $71.26 million 1.70 $5.68 million $0.24 22.71

Sandy Spring Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp. Sandy Spring Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandy Spring Bancorp 0 4 1 0 2.20 Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $30.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.86%. Given Sandy Spring Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sandy Spring Bancorp is more favorable than Pacific Mercantile Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Sandy Spring Bancorp and Pacific Mercantile Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandy Spring Bancorp 11.88% 6.35% 0.77% Pacific Mercantile Bancorp 2.36% 1.09% 0.11%

Risk & Volatility

Sandy Spring Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sandy Spring Bancorp beats Pacific Mercantile Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C. The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment provides financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products. This segment accepts deposits, such as demand, money market savings, regular savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines, installment loans, and personal lines of credit. The Insurance segment provides general insurance agency services and annuities. The Investment Management segment provides investment management and financial planning, including cash flow analysis, investment review, tax and retirement planning, insurance analysis, and estate planning to individuals, families, small businesses, and associations. The company also provides equipment leasing, personal trust, and wealth management services. It serves customers through a network of 50 community offices and six financial centers. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Olney, Maryland.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits. It also offers various loan products, such as commercial loans and credit lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, small business administration guaranteed business loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, working capital lines of credit and asset based lending, growth capital loans, equipment financing, letters of credit, and corporate credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash and treasury management solutions, automated clearinghouse payment and wire solutions, fraud protection services, remote deposit capture services, courier services, and online banking services; and letters of credit and import/export financing services. It operates eight offices in Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Bernardino counties, Southern California. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.