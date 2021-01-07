Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$189.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$217.30 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) stock opened at C$5.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.94. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$5.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

