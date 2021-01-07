Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) PT Raised to C$6.00

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Eight Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CTS. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James set a C$4.75 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Get Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) alerts:

CTS opened at C$5.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.39.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$189.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$217.30 million. Analysts predict that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.