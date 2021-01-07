CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. seeks to invest primarily in the U.S. energy infrastructure sector. It seeks to acquire midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets and concurrently enter into long-term triple net leases with energy companies. These assets may include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems, among others. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corporation, is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on CORR. ValuEngine raised shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

CORR stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 24.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $47.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.15 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.33). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORR. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 36.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 84.1% in the third quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

