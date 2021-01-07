Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Trading 7.8% Higher

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) traded up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.51. 691,434 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 521,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sidoti upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $45,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,578 shares in the company, valued at $998,519.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $127,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter valued at $495,333,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 104.4% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 613,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 313,481 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 761.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 215,417 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 32.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 810,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 199,860 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter valued at $1,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR)

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

