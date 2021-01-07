Corning (NYSE:GLW) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GLW. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.50, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.18. Corning has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $38.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Corning news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,727.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $855,545.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,840.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,425. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,624,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133,114 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,074 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,586,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,980,000 after acquiring an additional 943,677 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1,450.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 838,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,164,000 after acquiring an additional 784,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,814,000 after acquiring an additional 310,890 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

