CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of CorVel worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in CorVel by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CorVel by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in CorVel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in CorVel by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 1,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $167,899.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,650,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,491,327.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $377,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,397,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,833 shares of company stock valued at $6,861,080 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

CRVL stock opened at $108.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 0.87. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.67 and a 1-year high of $110.29.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.07%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

