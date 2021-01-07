Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 14.4% Higher Over Last Week

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and $673.77 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $6.64 or 0.00016887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Hotbit, GDAC and BitForex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,275.67 or 0.99933770 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00008213 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002048 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00010247 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000144 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00060964 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 92% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 266,222,430 coins and its circulating supply is 208,437,827 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, BitForex, GDAC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.