Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) shot up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.53 and last traded at $29.90. 761,488 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 753,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVET. BidaskClub downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -55.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.28.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($8.56) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Covetrus news, insider Georgina Wraight sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,399. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $77,756.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,556 shares of company stock valued at $417,067. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Covetrus by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

