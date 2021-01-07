Craig Hallum Boosts CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target to $94.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $66.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded CareDx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CareDx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $73.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.83. CareDx has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $79.92.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. CareDx’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $1,568,438.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $663,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 431,974 shares in the company, valued at $28,670,114.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,937 shares of company stock valued at $6,160,606. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in CareDx in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 306.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 20.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

