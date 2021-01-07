Craig Hallum Raises STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Price Target to $46.00

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.40.

NYSE:STM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.68. The stock had a trading volume of 39,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,396. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.38. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 121.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 164.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 38.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

