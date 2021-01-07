Craig Schuele Sells 5,000 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Stock

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Craig Schuele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00.

AIMC traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,271. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.63. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $65.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $437.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.86 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 10.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,114,000 after acquiring an additional 50,329 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 105.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 141,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

