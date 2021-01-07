Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Tops $82.44 on Major Exchanges

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 36.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $12.36 million and approximately $6.30 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance token can now be purchased for about $82.44 or 0.00210925 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded up 39.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00024506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00109746 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.24 or 0.00448335 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.83 or 0.00227253 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00053066 BTC.

Cream Finance Token Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,924,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,928 tokens. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance.

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

Cream Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

