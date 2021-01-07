Credit Suisse Group Downgrades ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) to Underperform

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of AAVMY opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius and Moneyou names; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans names.

