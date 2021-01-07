Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CREE. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Charter Equity reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $113.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.67. Cree has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cree will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $282,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,530.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,891.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,135,460. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cree by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cree by 5.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 3.0% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 2.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 58.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

