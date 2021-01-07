Creo Medical Limited (CREO.L) (LON:CREO) Shares Gap Up to $194.00

Creo Medical Limited (CREO.L) (LON:CREO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $194.00, but opened at $208.00. Creo Medical Limited (CREO.L) shares last traded at $204.20, with a volume of 133,495 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 180.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 180.43. The company has a market capitalization of £316.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65. The company has a current ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

About Creo Medical Limited (CREO.L) (LON:CREO)

Creo Medical Limited engages in the research and development of electrosurgical medical devices relating to the field of surgical endoscopy in the United Kingdom. It is developing Speedboat RS2, a medical instrument through a combination of bipolar radiofrequency and microwave energy in a single platform for tissue dissection, resection, ablation, and coagulation.

