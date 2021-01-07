Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was upgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.64.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $328.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.28 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 26,601 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,297.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 152,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 141,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

