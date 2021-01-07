CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CRH from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of CRH opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. CRH has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.35.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CRH during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth $211,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in CRH during the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CRH in the second quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.