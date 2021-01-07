Critical Analysis: Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) vs. Aluf (OTCMKTS:AHIXD)

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) and Aluf (OTCMKTS:AHIXD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hasbro and Aluf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hasbro 7.44% 17.99% 5.02% Aluf N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hasbro and Aluf’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hasbro $4.72 billion 2.74 $520.45 million $4.08 23.16 Aluf N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hasbro has higher revenue and earnings than Aluf.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hasbro and Aluf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hasbro 0 6 13 0 2.68 Aluf 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hasbro currently has a consensus target price of $92.60, suggesting a potential downside of 2.00%. Given Hasbro’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hasbro is more favorable than Aluf.

Volatility and Risk

Hasbro has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aluf has a beta of -1.72, indicating that its stock price is 272% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Hasbro shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Hasbro shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.8% of Aluf shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hasbro beats Aluf on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada. Its International segment markets and sells toy and game products primarily in the Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin and South American regions. The company's Entertainment and Licensing segment engages in consumer products licensing, digital gaming, and television and movie entertainment operations. It also acquires, finances, develops, produces, distributes, and sells entertainment content. The company offers its products under the MAGIC: THE GATHERING, MY LITTLE PONY, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, POWER RANGERS, FURREAL FRIENDS, PEPPA PIG, and PJ MASKS brands, as well as through premier partner brands. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, chain stores, discount stores, drug stores, mail order houses, catalog stores, department stores, and other traditional retailers, as well as Internet-based e-retailers. Hasbro, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

Aluf Company Profile

Aluf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops proprietary software, software algorithms, and hardware for testing and data mining of computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics, as well as semiconductor and nanotechnology- based device components. It builds advanced test solutions for engineering and manufacturing sectors to verify devices made correctly; reliability tests to predict when the device will fail during usage; and characterization tests to verify the manufacturing operation in building the device. Its product lines include Predictive, Demonstrated, and Quantitative (PDQ) – Wafer Level Reliability (WLR), a wafer level reliability test software package; the ASUR SDR software suite that provides an environment in which users can test semiconductor wafers by using the JEDEC compliant PDQ-WLR algorithm library; and ASUR PDR, which provides an immediate view of stresses and device behaviors through the use of its real-time plotting tool. The company also provides shipping and coordination services for retail and wholesale, electronics, and manufacturing companies worldwide; and operates cloud based tracking and e-logistics. In addition, it manufactures and processes CBD distillate, a THC-free, purified form of CBD. The company was formerly known as COREwafer Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Aluf Holdings, Inc. in August 2015. Aluf Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

