Critical Analysis: VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) vs. iStar (NYSE:STAR)

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) and iStar (NYSE:STAR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get VICI Properties alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for VICI Properties and iStar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VICI Properties 0 1 16 1 3.00 iStar 0 0 1 0 3.00

VICI Properties presently has a consensus price target of $27.45, indicating a potential upside of 9.66%. iStar has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.32%. Given iStar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe iStar is more favorable than VICI Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of iStar shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of iStar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

VICI Properties has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iStar has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VICI Properties and iStar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VICI Properties $894.80 million 15.01 $545.96 million $1.48 16.91 iStar $479.50 million 2.27 $324.04 million $3.73 3.94

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than iStar. iStar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. iStar pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. VICI Properties pays out 89.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. iStar pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VICI Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and iStar has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares VICI Properties and iStar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VICI Properties 46.09% 4.80% 2.77% iStar -12.94% -5.85% -1.36%

Summary

VICI Properties beats iStar on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos Inc., Hard Rock International, JACK Entertainment and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' strategy is to create the nation's highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.

About iStar

iStar Inc. (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform. Recognized as a consistent innovator in the real estate markets, iStar specializes in identifying and scaling newly discovered opportunities and has completed more than $40 billion of transactions over the past two decades.

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.