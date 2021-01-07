Critical Survey: Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) vs. California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB)

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) and California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Severn Bancorp alerts:

Severn Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California First National Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Severn Bancorp and California First National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Severn Bancorp $50.08 million 1.93 $8.37 million N/A N/A California First National Bancorp $16.94 million 9.13 $7.33 million N/A N/A

Severn Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than California First National Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of California First National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Severn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. California First National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Severn Bancorp and California First National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Severn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A California First National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Severn Bancorp and California First National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Severn Bancorp 12.28% 5.57% 0.69% California First National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Severn Bancorp beats California First National Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company. The company provides various personal banking products and services comprising mortgage and other lending services, and Internet and mobile banking, as well as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts; commercial banking products and services, including commercial secured and unsecured lending services, as well as business Internet banking, corporate cash management services, and deposit services to commercial customers comprising the medical-use cannabis industry; and safe deposit boxes, ATMs, debit cards, and credit cards. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land acquisition, and development loans for the construction of one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans; land loans; residential lot loans; business and commercial loans; and home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans. In addition, the company provides commercial real estate brokerage and property management services; acquires real estate for syndication and investment purposes; leases space; engages in title work related to real estate transactions; and provides various insurance products. Severn Bancorp, Inc. provides its products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. As of October 22, 2020, the company operated through 7 branches located in Annapolis, Edgewater, Severna Park, Lothian/Wayson's Corner, Crofton, and Glen Burnie. Severn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

California First National Bancorp Company Profile

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers money market checking, interest checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; check order and bill payment services; and ATM cards. It also provides commercial financing services for businesses; and lease financing for higher education, KÂ-12 schools, state and local municipalities, and associations and charitable organizations. California First National Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.