Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 3,532 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 7.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 812,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 57,006 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 41,179 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the second quarter valued at $1,330,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrueCar during the third quarter valued at $1,554,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in TrueCar by 65.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 61,271 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TrueCar alerts:

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $473.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.50. TrueCar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.23.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. TrueCar’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

TRUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JMP Securities raised TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.86.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.