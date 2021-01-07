Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 5,917 Shares of GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in GasLog were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GasLog by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 143,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GasLog by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 70,183 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog in the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of GasLog by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 19,685 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of GasLog by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 20,403 shares during the period. 22.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GasLog alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLOG. BidaskClub upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on GasLog from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

GLOG stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. GasLog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $156.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG).

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.